L-com Introduces New Erbium-Doped Amplifiers and Transmitters for Long Haul Fiber Applications

Typically used in applications that require long-distance optical fiber transmission of TV image signals, digital television signals, telephone voice signals and data (or compressed data) signals, these fiber amplifiers utilize erbium-doped fiber which offers high gain, wide bandwidth, high output power, high pumping efficiency, and low insertion loss.

The new EDFA fiber amplifiers feature high-performance erbium-doped fiber with a low noise pump laser, embedded automatic monitoring system, AC power, 78 channels and an FC port. They operate on the 1550nm wavelength.

L-com's new directly modulated fiber transmitters are available in both 1310nm and 1550nm wavelength versions and feature AC Power, one SC/APC connector and a wide automatic gain control (AGC) range in the 1.2 GHz band.

"Our new EDFA amplifiers and fiber transmitters are critical components for distributing and extending optical signals in CATV network applications. By using an erbium-doped design, these new products offer the highest levels of output power, gain and very low insertion loss, resulting in the highest quality output signals," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new EDFA fiber amplifiers and direct modulated fiber transmitters are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

