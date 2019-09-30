L-com Introduces New Low PIM Coaxial Surge Protectors with 4.3-10 Connectors

The LCSP-106x-series surge protectors feature VSWR as low as 1.12:1, max power of 500W, multi-strike capability, surge current of 20kA, low insertion loss and frequency range support of 698MHz - 2.7GHz. The LCSP1061 features two female 4.3-10 coaxial connectors and the LCSP1062 features one male 4.3-10 connector and one female 4.3-10 connector.

These new 4.3-10 surge protectors are IP67-rated for outdoor use and can be used in Wi-Fi networks, cellular base stations, active antenna systems, DAS networks and public safety systems.

"These new coax surge protectors were developed using a proprietary surge technology that provides very fast responses to power and lightning surges. These 4.3-10 surge protectors offer high RF performance and can be used to protect critical communications devices found in many different wired and wireless networks," said Dan Rebeck, Product Manager.

L-com's new 4.3-10 coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

