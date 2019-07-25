L-com Introduces new Polycarbonate NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures for Wired and Wireless Applications

The enclosures are offered in 14x12x06-inch and 18x16x10-inch sizes and are constructed of high-impact, UV resistant polycarbonate material that provides superior durability while maintaining minimum weight and they are well suited for high temperature or corrosive environments.

Stock options include 120VAC and 240VAC power, heating, cooling, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more. Additional features include a stainless steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and user installed wall mounting brackets.

"The addition of these new polycarbonate enclosures further builds upon our extensive line of NEMA enclosure options, offering our customers solutions to address every application. In addition to the many off-the-shelf versions we now offer, we are also able to deliver custom enclosures to meet our customers' specific requirements," said Brian Gates, Senior Product Manager.

L-com's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

