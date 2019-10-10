L-com Introduces New Pressure and Level Sensors to Address Growing IoT Applications

L-com's new IoT sensor product line includes pressure sensors and transmitters, differential pressure sensors and level transmitters that provide either analog or digital output signals which are suitable for IoT applications. These rugged IoT sensors offer excellent range, accuracy and the ability to operate in harsh environments typically found in utilities, oil and gas, water and wastewater, factory automation and food processing industries.

These pressure sensors and transmitters feature high accuracy at both low and high pressure ranges, isolated construction that enables measurement in various liquids and gases, a wide operating temperature range while providing temperature compensation as well as span and zero correction. The level transmitters are highly stable, reliable and fully sealed allowing them to act as submersible level transmitters.

"We are pleased to announce the release of our new pressure and level sensors that were developed to support the growing need for IoT connected devices. These sensors offer high levels of accuracy and are built to stand up to harsh industrial environments. Additionally, all of our IoT sensors are in-stock and available for same-day shipping," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new IoT Sensors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

