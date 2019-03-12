L-com Introduces New Right-Angle Panel-Mount DisplayPort Cables

The new DPA00001-series cables are offered off-the-shelf in both ten inch and twenty inch versions and are perfect for enclosure and panel-mount applications where a female DisplayPort connector is required. These unique cables feature up to 2560x1600 resolution with digital video, HDCP (High-Definition Content Protection) support and color depth of 6, 8, 10, 12 and 16 bits per component.

"These unique and hard to find, off-the-shelf cables are the perfect solution to address the latest DisplayPort applications where an integrated, panel-mount connector is required. Also, the right-angle male connector is a great solution for tight areas where straight connectors will not fit," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's new right-angle, panel-mount DisplayPort cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

