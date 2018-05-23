L-com Introduces New Tool-less RJ45 Jacks with PoE+ Compliance

Additional features include integrated dust shutters to protect the RJ45 jacks, rear gates for preventing accidental disconnects and PoE+ (802.3at) compliance.

"These new tool-less jacks are perfect for installers and technicians who need to repair or terminate new cable runs. The tool-less design of these unique RJ45 jacks saves time on installs and they provide support for the newer PoE+ standard," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new tool-less PoE+ compliant RJ45 jacks are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

