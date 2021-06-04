L-com Introduces New USB 3.0 High-Flex Drag Chain-Rated Cable Assemblies
Jun 04, 2021, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series of high-flex and drag chain-rated USB cables ideal for industrial and factory settings, especially security and machine vision camera applications or any application needing an option more rugged than a standard cable.
L-com's new USB 3.0 cables with high-flex and drag chain-rating are rated to 5 million cycles and have a 75mm bend radius. They feature machine vision connectors and are tested for industrial and machine vision applications to be significantly more rugged than standard cables. These cables are offered with A to A, A to B, A to Micro-B, A to A female, and A to Micro-B with vision thumbscrew options available.
"With high-flex and drag chain ratings, these cables can be flexed, moved and dragged millions of times while in use without loss of performance, whereas a standard cable would fail after a few hundred bends," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.
L-com's new high-flex and drag chain-rated USB cables are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936
SOURCE L-com
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article