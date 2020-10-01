L-com Launches New Black, Polycarbonate NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures

L-com's polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are perfect for protecting valuable equipment in both indoor and outdoor installations, and can be used in a wide variety of wired and wireless network applications. These new enclosures are offered in 14x12x06-inch and 18x16x10-inch sizes. They are constructed of UV-resistant, high-impact polycarbonate material that is well suited for use in corrosive and high temperature environments while maintaining minimum weight and superior durability.

Off-the-shelf options include 120 VAC and 240 VAC power, heating, cooling, venting, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more. Additional features include a stainless-steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and wall mounting brackets.

"These new polycarbonate enclosures are perfect for use in demanding industrial environments where the need to protect valuable control and communications equipment is critical. This new enclosure offering gives our customers a very wide array of off-the-shelf options that all ship same day," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new black, NEMA-rated polycarbonate enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com