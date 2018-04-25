L-com Launches New Line of Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors

News provided by

L-com Global Connectivity

10:00 ET

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new series of high performance, coaxial lightning and surge protectors developed to protect valuable communications equipment from indirect lightning strikes and power surges.

L-com Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors
L-com Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors

The LCSP-series surge protectors feature VSWR as low as 1.1:1, max power as high as 2kW, multi-strike capability, low insertion loss and are available with 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type-N and UHF connectors. Furthermore, these RF surge protectors support a frequency range from DC to 6 GHz and are CE & RoHS compliant. The majority of these new surge protectors are IP67-rated for outdoor use and some models offer low-PIM performance. Additionally, models are available with flexible bulkhead or bracket mounting options.

These new coaxial RF surge and lightning protectors can be used in Wi-Fi networks, cellular base stations, active antenna systems, DAS networks and public safety systems.

"L-com's new coax surge protectors were developed using a proprietary surge technology that provides fast responses to power and lightning surges. These new surge protectors deliver high RF performance while protecting critical infrastructure devices found in a variety of wired and wireless network deployments," said Steven Pong, Product Manager.

L-com's new coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil
L-com Global Connectivity
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-launches-new-line-of-coaxial-rf-lightning-and-surge-protectors-300635563.html

SOURCE L-com Global Connectivity

Related Links

http://www.l-com.com

Also from this source

Apr 09, 2018, 10:00 ET L-com Releases New IP67 Category 5e/6 Dual-Use Waterproof...

Mar 08, 2018, 10:00 ET L-com Releases USB 2.0 Type-C Cables with Panel-Mount Connectors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

L-com Launches New Line of Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors

News provided by

L-com Global Connectivity

10:00 ET