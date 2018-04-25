L-com Launches New Line of Coaxial RF Lightning and Surge Protectors

The LCSP-series surge protectors feature VSWR as low as 1.1:1, max power as high as 2kW, multi-strike capability, low insertion loss and are available with 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type-N and UHF connectors. Furthermore, these RF surge protectors support a frequency range from DC to 6 GHz and are CE & RoHS compliant. The majority of these new surge protectors are IP67-rated for outdoor use and some models offer low-PIM performance. Additionally, models are available with flexible bulkhead or bracket mounting options.

These new coaxial RF surge and lightning protectors can be used in Wi-Fi networks, cellular base stations, active antenna systems, DAS networks and public safety systems.

"L-com's new coax surge protectors were developed using a proprietary surge technology that provides fast responses to power and lightning surges. These new surge protectors deliver high RF performance while protecting critical infrastructure devices found in a variety of wired and wireless network deployments," said Steven Pong, Product Manager.

L-com's new coaxial lightning and surge protectors are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

