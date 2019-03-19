L-com Launches New Line of Rugged Category 7 Cables with 10 Gig Rating for Outdoor and Industrial Applications

L-com's new Category 7 cables are constructed with an overall braid shield around individually shielded twisted pairs (S/FTP) and feature a ruggedized, die-cast metal RJ45 connector on each end. The halogen-free, TPU cable used in these assemblies is 10 Gig Category 7-rated, oil and UV resistant, flame resistant and is suitable for industrial or outdoor environments. Additionally, these cables have excellent flex characteristics with a bend radius of 1.39 inches.

"Whether you are using this in a standard Ethernet or GigE application, these cables are perfect for rugged factory, industrial or outdoor applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

With included optional parts, the metal RJ45 connectors on these cables can easily be modified into a horizontal or vertical GigE configuration for machine vision applications. This unified GigE bracket is easy to install and contains spacers for 2 mm and 4 mm, making the plug compatible with either of the common machine vision standards. These cables have a temperature range rating to +60°C and are offered in off-the-shelf lengths of 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10 meters.

L-com's new Cat7 10 Gig cables are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

