L-com Launches New Triple-Speed Ethernet Switches to Address Industrial Network Applications

All models feature auto-MDI/MDI-X ports, full or half-duplex mode support with auto-detect, easy to read status LEDs, an IP40 aluminum alloy heat-sink shell and fan-less design which helps to extend mean time between failures (MTBF). Additionally, these rugged, unmanaged switches feature an operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C and they can be mounted on to standard 35mm DIN rail.

"This latest addition to our existing IES-series switch line-up offers high speed Gigabit Ethernet options for applications that require more throughput than standard 100Mbps links. These new triple-speed switches are built to withstand the rigors of industrial environments while providing quick and easy, plug and play installation," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new triple-speed Industrial Ethernet switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com