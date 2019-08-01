L-com Launches New Triple-Speed Ethernet Switches to Address Industrial Network Applications
Aug 01, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of Industrial Ethernet Switches with 10/100/1000 and 1000FX SFP ports to address harsh environment networking applications.
The Industrial Ethernet Switch (IES) line is comprised of seven models that feature either two or four SFP ports that support fiber optic cable as well as one model with eight 10/100/1000 RJ45 ports and another model that features eight 10/100TX ports and two 10/100/1000 RJ45 ports.
All models feature auto-MDI/MDI-X ports, full or half-duplex mode support with auto-detect, easy to read status LEDs, an IP40 aluminum alloy heat-sink shell and fan-less design which helps to extend mean time between failures (MTBF). Additionally, these rugged, unmanaged switches feature an operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C and they can be mounted on to standard 35mm DIN rail.
"This latest addition to our existing IES-series switch line-up offers high speed Gigabit Ethernet options for applications that require more throughput than standard 100Mbps links. These new triple-speed switches are built to withstand the rigors of industrial environments while providing quick and easy, plug and play installation," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.
L-com's new triple-speed Industrial Ethernet switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936
SOURCE L-com
