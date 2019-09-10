IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has added a new series of fixed RF attenuators to address myriad applications involving both civilian and military RF communications systems.

L-com's new fixed RF attenuator line consists of SMA attenuators that support frequencies from DC to 3 GHz and DC to 6 GHz, as well as N-Type attenuators that support frequency ranges from DC to 3 GHz and DC to 6 GHz.

L-com Now Stocks Fixed RF Attenuators with SMA and Type-N Interfaces

All of these attenuators feature an in-line design and the SMA attenuators are available with either stainless steel or brass body and are rated for 2W input power and 1 to 30 dB attenuation accuracy. The Type-N attenuators all feature a nickel body and also support 2W input power and 1 to 30 dB attenuation accuracy.

"Our new series of fixed RF attenuators is a great addition to our extensive line of coaxial connectors, adapters and terminations. Now we can offer our customers a comprehensive selection of off-the-shelf coax interconnects to address just about every RF connectivity application," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Fixed RF Attenuators are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

