L-com Now Stocks Icron Technologies’ New Raven USB 3-2-1 Extenders

The USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 is the world's first and only backward compatible USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) extender system for up to 100m distance over a single CAT 6a/7 cable, making it ideal for USB 3.1 web conference cameras as well as any other USB 3.1, 2.0 or 1.1 application. The USB 3-2-1 Raven 3124, suitable for medical and secure environments, provides up to 200m extension over OM3 fiber with additional isolation.

Both FCC/CE Class B certified Raven four-port extender models include an Ethernet side channel for LAN pass-through. They incorporate the ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play operation (no software drivers required) and are compatible with all major operating systems including Windows®, macOS™, Linux® and Chrome OS™.

"Corporate meeting spaces, large and small, are being equipped with high bandwidth USB 3.1 web conferencing cameras to improve communication and collaboration," said Glenn Antonelli, Director of Business Management at Icron Technologies. "As a leading connectivity solutions distributor, L-com has been providing Icron extenders to their customers for years. By adding the USB 3-2-1 Raven series to their portfolio, they will be able to better serve the growing market of huddle and conference room installations."

"Our customers have come to rely on Icron for best-in-class USB extension solutions to address a wide variety of applications. The new Raven USB extenders provide the features, performance and interoperability that other suppliers of USB extension products don't offer," said Manuel Martinez, L-com Product Manager.

The new Icron Raven USB extenders are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

