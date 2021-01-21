L-com Now Stocks Polycarbonate NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures with Clear Lids for Easy Troubleshooting & Monitoring

L-com's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures with clear lids are perfect for protecting valuable equipment in both outdoor and indoor installations, and can be used in a wide variety of wired and wireless network applications. These new enclosures are available in 14x12x06-inch and 18x16x10-inch sizes and are constructed of high-impact, UV resistant polycarbonate material that provides superior durability while maintaining minimum weight. They are well suited for high-temperature or corrosive environments and are available in black and gray.

Off-the-shelf options include 120VAC and 240VAC power, cooling, heating, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more. Additional product features include a stainless-steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and user installed wall mounting brackets.

"These new polycarbonate enclosures are perfect for technicians and field personnel to view equipment status LEDs and other critical indicators without having to open the enclosure. By utilizing clear front lids on these enclosures, we can save our customers time and money when troubleshooting and monitoring networking and control equipment," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new polycarbonate NEMA enclosures with clear lids are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

