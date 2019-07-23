L-com Releases New 1U and 2U Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a Patch Panels

L-com's new patch panel line consists of panels with both standard keystone-style couplers as well as versions with L-com's mini-couplers. Mini-couplers provide the same performance and quality as full-size Ethernet couplers, but measure less than one inch in length. This design provides more room for installers to work, improves air flow and reduces stress on cable exits, ensuring that the mating assembly's bend radius is not exceeded. Additionally, many of these panels feature a cable management bar which is perfect for organizing and securing patch cables.

The new patch panels in this series include 24-port Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a V-Panels with cable management bar, 24 and 48-port Cat5e patch panels, 24 and 48-port Cat6 patch panels, 24 and 48-port Cat6a patch panels, 24 and 48-port blank panels with keystone coupler cut outs and a 24-port Cat6 panel with right-angle couplers.

"This new patch panel series offers a wide range of options for our customers to address just about every telecom cable patching application. This new line ranges from 24 and 48-port, 1U and 2U panels to V-panels that are designed to reduce strain on installed connectors minimizing the need for rack mounted cable management bars in many network configurations," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's new patch panels are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

