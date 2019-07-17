L-com Releases New 900 MHz Omni and Sector Antennas Available with Same-Day Shipping

The HG9012DP-120 is a two-port high-gain sector antenna that provides dual-polarization (45° H and 45°V) with a wide 120° sector beamwidth. Other features include12.5 dBi gain, a heavy-duty plastic radome for all-weather operation and a mounting system that adjusts from -2 to 10 degrees down tilt. It is ideally suited for 900MHz ISM and GSM bands, 900MHz WLAN, SCADA, LPWAN, IoT, Wireless Video Links and 900MHz cellular applications. Additional features include two integral N-female connectors.

The HG9010DPU is a high-performance Omni-directional antenna designed for the 800 MHz/900 MHz ISM bands. This dual-port antenna features dual-slant (±45°) polarization, 10 dBi gain, a heavy duty steel mounting bracket and a 1 degree electrical down tilt. Additionally, it features two integral N-female connectors.

"Our new high-performance 900 MHz sector and Omni antennas are ideal for point-to-point and multipoint, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) applications where high-gain and wide-coverage is a requirement. These new antennas address a wide range of applications and are in-stock to address the urgent needs of our customers," said Mark Miller, Product Manager.

L-com's new 900 MHz sector and Omni antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

