L-com Releases New Cat6 and Cat6a Plenum +105°C, 28AWG, Shielded, Slim Ethernet Patch Cords

L-com's new Cat 6 and Cat 6a slim-line Ethernet patch cables are the ideal solution for high density patching applications. The patent-pending, spline-free design provides a reduced diameter profile which offers a perfect solution for applications that require a smaller, more flexible cable.

Furthermore, L-com's low profile short boot design saves additional space on patch panels allowing for a clean organized installation. These CMP (plenum)-rated cables meet the most stringent of building burn and smoke codes. The stranded conductor design is considerably more flexible than a standard, solid conductor, horizontal cable with a greater flex life. A robust temperature range of -20°C to +105°C allows these cables to be used in higher temperature applications where standard patch cords would fail.

"Our new plenum-rated cable assemblies comply with stringent building codes by utilizing plenum-rated jackets. They limit the burn time and burn length compared to PVC cables and offer a wide operating temperature range for use in applications where extreme heat is present," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

In addition to these new cable assemblies, L-com also offers Cat6 and Cat6a plenum-rated bulk cable that is rated to +105°C.

L-com's new plenum-rated Ethernet cables and bulk cable are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

http://www.l-com.com

