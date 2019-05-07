L-com Releases New Cat6a Outdoor-Rated, High-Flex Ethernet Cable Assemblies

L-com's new high-flex, outdoor-rated Cat6a cables feature a double-shielded cable construction with an overall 100% foil and 80% braid shield to thwart the effects of EMI and RFI often found in industrial and military environments. Additionally, these assemblies feature a polyurethane (PUR) cable jacket that is UV and moisture resistant, a supported voltage rating of 300V and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +75°C.

"In addition to these new cables' high-flex capabilities, 10 Gig Ethernet support and outdoor rating, they are also priced to appeal to even more small to mid-sized businesses that require high-speed connectivity in harsh, industrial settings. Also, these new assemblies are in-stock and available for same-day shipping to address our customers' urgent needs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These new Cat6a, outdoor-rated cables are available off-the-shelf in 12 standard lengths and custom lengths can be ordered with no minimum order quantities.

L-com's outdoor-rated Category 6a cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

