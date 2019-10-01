L-com Releases New Ethernet Lightning and Surge Protectors with PoE, PoE+ and PoE ++ Support

These robust RJ45 surge protectors provide effective protection against electrical transient surges that are generated by both external lightning events and by internal switching events. They also support long-term system reliability by safely shunting high amounts of transient energy while maintain­ing a very low clamping voltage.

The LPXTRJ45-GBPOE-series surge protectors utilize state of the art GDT, SASD technology to protect critical equipment in 10/100/1000Base-T protocol data networks, while remaining transparent to data throughput and passing DC power through. Additionally, these surge protectors support PoE (IEEE 802.3af), PoE+ (IEEE 802.3at) and PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt) Power over Ethernet applications.

"The LPXTRJ45-GBPOE-series surge protectors offer high levels of surge protection by utilizing proprietary surge technology that responds quickly to damaging power surges and indirect lightning strikes. In addition to offering support for fast Gigabit Ethernet speeds, these new surge protectors also support a variety of PoE applications," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Gigabit Ethernet, PoE lightning and surge protectors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

