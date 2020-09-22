L-com Releases New Fiber Optic Pigtails to Address a Wide Range of Telecom Applications

These cables are available in single-mode and multimode fiber types, feature SC and LC connectors with different polish options, and utilize industry standard color-coded pigtail jackets.

"Our new fiber pigtails are perfect for use in many different high fiber count telecom installations and provide ease of use for technicians deploying multiple fiber connections. Furthermore, these new fiber pigtails are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping to meet our customers' urgent needs," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

