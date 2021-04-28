L-com Releases New Fiber Terminal Boxes, Splitter Distribution Boxes & Rack-Mount Panels

The wall-mount outdoor fiber enclosures in this line feature 24, 48 and 72 simplex SC/UPC couplers (pre-installed) and 0.9mm single-mode pigtails (per port). The routing guides on these products limit bend radius and enhance strain-relief control. They feature a waterproof, IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

The FTTH terminal boxes and fiber information panels include 4 and 8 terminal boxes with SC/UPC and SC/APC couplers and pigtails. The information panels are offered in multimode and single-mode models with 2-port optical fibers. This line also includes 16-port splitter distribution boxes.

L-com's fiber patch panels and rack-mount fiber enclosures feature space-saving 1U 19" SC and LC patch panels in multimode and single-mode options with D-ring management card. This line also include 1U, 24 and 48-port rack-mount enclosures.

The fiber splitter distribution boxes in the line 8,16 and 24-port options with SC/UPC and SC?APC couplers. They feature a cable management tray designed to securely hold fibers. These boxes are also waterproof with an IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

"These new products give installers the broad selection of fiber enclosure options they need to address a wide range of installation scenarios," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new fiber enclosures and panels are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

