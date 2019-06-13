L-com Releases New Flat HDMI Cables with LSZH Jackets

L-com's new Flat LSZH HDMI cables support HDMI applications in confined areas and in areas where PVC's combustive toxicity is restricted. The unique flat cable design allows these cables to be easily routed around corners or in between tight spaces and the LSZH properties of the cable and connector hoods make these assemblies perfect for use in shipboard, aircraft, ground vehicle and other sealed areas often found in military and aerospace applications.

Additional features include double shielding which protects A/V signals from EMI/RFI, 4K and 1080p resolution support and off-the-shelf lengths ranging from 0.5 meters to five meters.

"Our new Flat LSZH HDMI cables address both the need for a tight space connectivity solution as well as the requirement for the use of LSZH cable jackets and hoods to address a wide range of confined space applications," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's new Flat LSZH HDMI cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

