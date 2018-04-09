L-com Releases New IP67 Category 5e/6 Dual-Use Waterproof Ethernet Cables

The innovative design of L-com's new IP67 waterproof cables allows them to be used with IP-rated receptacles for a watertight seal, or they can be used with standard RJ45 jacks. This eliminates the need to find specialized cables that are IP-rated on one end and have a standard RJ45 on the other end. This dual functionality is accomplished by a waterproof shroud that can be pulled back to mate with standard RJ45 jacks.

Additional features include a foil shield to protect against EMI/RFI interference, a tethered dustproof shroud cap and a CMX outdoor burn rating. These versatile cables are available in both Category 5e and Category 6 versions and are compatible with L-com's WPBH-series of RJ45 jacks for an IP67-rated seal.

"These new IP67 Ethernet cables provide the flexibility of being able to mate to standard or IP-rated jacks, meaning our customers can save time and money by purchasing just one assembly to address multiple applications. The innovative design of these cables is sure to appeal to our industrial, military and transportation customers," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new IP67 waterproof Ethernet cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.

