L-com Releases New OM5 Fiber Cables for High-Speed Data Center Applications

OM5 fiber cable is able to support short wavelength division multiplexing (SWDM) which reduces the parallel fiber count by at least a factor of four. This allows for the use of just two fibers (not eight) for transmitting 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps Ethernet, thus reducing overall fiber counts typically required for higher speed applications.

L-com now stocks OM5 cables with OFNR and low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) jacket options and the following connector combinations: SC to SC, SC to LC and LC to LC. Eight standard off-the-shelf lengths are available for each cable family ranging from 1 meter to 25 meters. Additionally, custom length assemblies are available upon request.

"To address the growing demand for high-speed voice, video and data traffic and the need to reduce the number of cables and connectors used in today's crowded data centers, our new OM5 cables provide the perfect solution. These cutting edge fiber cables offer four times the bandwidth than standard 50/125 fiber cables allowing our customers to save valuable space and money. Additionally, OM5 cables were typically only available as custom order products with long lead times until now," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new OM5 fiber optic cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

http://www.l-com.com

