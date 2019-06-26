L-com Releases New Premium RJ45 to M12 Female Panel-Mount Cable Assemblies

These cables feature a robust design that is ideal for industrial and outdoor installations. They are built with high-flex, outdoor, CMX-rated, double-shielded, FR-TPE cable. The cable jacket is resistant to oil, UV sunlight, weld splatter and the cable itself is rated for 300V. The female M12, X-coded connector is capable of being mounted to a panel or enclosure without the need for a standalone coupler.

"These new rugged cable assemblies were designed to address applications that require an M12 panel-mount solution often found in factory, control and industrial network settings. The unique integrated female M12 connector offers a very secure connection in environments where heavy shock and vibration exist," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new Female M12 to RJ45 cables assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

