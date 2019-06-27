L-com Releases New Small Cell and Outdoor Power Protection Enclosures

L-com's new small cell protected AC power distribution enclosures are reliable, safe and configurable compact solutions specifically designed for small cell infrastructure applications. These small cell enclosures feature integrated surge protection and power feeds, a NEMA 3R rating, compact footprint and are UL listed to meet industry safety standards and electrical codes. Additionally, these versatile enclosures can be pole, wall or H-frame mounted depending on the application.

The new LC-MM08-5512 and LC-2MMX8-4472 outdoor power protection enclosures are ideal for small cell/5G base station and DAS applications and feature configurable DIN-rail branch breakers, integrated surge protection and dedicated ground/neutral bars. Power service options include 120/240 Vac 50 A or a 120 Vac 60 A main breaker. Furthermore, the rugged LC-MM08-5512 enclosure is suitable for service entrance use.

"As the growth of small cell and base station wireless applications continues to explode, our customers require infrastructure products that are in stock and available for same-day shipping. Our new enclosures are the perfect solution for new network build-outs or existing cellular and Wi-Fi network expansion projects," said Dan Rebeck, Product Manager.

L-com's new small cell enclosures and outdoor power protection enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

