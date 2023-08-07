L-com Rolls Out New RET Sector and Omnidirectional Antennas

New Remote Electrical Tilt Antennas Enable Instant Adjustment of Coverage

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has introduced a line of remote-electrical-tilt (RET) sector and omnidirectional antennas. The antenna beams in these products can be adjusted remotely and continually to react to changing traffic patterns and environmental conditions. Such a capability benefits communication networks that require continuous wireless signal optimization. These include mobile, WISP, Wi-Fi, GSM, UMTS, LTE, 5G, public safety, smart cities and industrial networks.

The beams in L-com's new RET sector and omni antennas can be adjusted remotely and continually.
The new products are offered in two versions. The 694 MHz to 960 MHz RET omnidirectional antenna has 11 dBi gain, 2-14° RET, rooftop mounting and two connectors. The 1710 to 2690 MHz RET sector antennas have 18 dBi gain, 2-12° or 0-10° RET, down-tilt mounting brackets, and options of two, four or six connectors.

Both the 694-960 MHz and 1710-2690 MHz versions of the RET antennas share many features. All are 45-degree slant and can be manipulated using a handheld controller or a base station radio with integrated AISG 2.0. This enables the tilt angle of the antenna's coverage pattern to be adjusted remotely, optimizing the coverage and signal propagation without having to physically reposition the antenna.

All the new RET sector and omni antennas minimize interference with low-PIM 4.3-10 female connectors rated at either -150 dBc or -153 dBc. They both have a maximum input power of 250 watts and a maximum input VSWR of 1.5:1. In addition, the antennas' fiberglass radome construction enables them to withstand harsh conditions.

The 1710-2690 MHz antennas have multiple bands operating − from 1710-1990 MHz with 17.6 dBi gain, 1920-2200 MHz with 17.8 dBi gain, 2200-2490 MHz with 18.2 dBi gain, and 2490-2690 MHz with 18 dBi gain.

"Today's crowded airwaves make it increasingly harder to get clear wireless signals over your entire coverage area day and night," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our new RET sector and omni antennas give you precise beam steering, improved coverage and signal quality, and the flexibility to quickly adapt to your evolving network requirements."

L-com's new 694 MHz to 960 MHz RET omnidirectional antenna and 1710 to 2690 MHz RET sector antennas are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

