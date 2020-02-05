L-com to Exhibit at the 2020 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition

As a leader in wired and wireless connectivity solutions, L-com will showcase their latest products which include a series of new NEMA-rated enclosures designed to house equipment used in both wired and wireless communications networks. L-com's product line managers, engineers and other support staff will be located in Booth 712 at the Tampa Bay Convention Center to answer questions and to show exhibit attendees their latest connectivity products.

"We are excited to once again exhibit at the BICSI Winter Conference. This annual event offers us a valuable opportunity to meet face-to-face with customers, engineers and industry experts to gain a better understanding of the current and future needs of the ITS industry," said Brian Gates, Senior Product Line Manager.

BICSI is a worldwide source of information, education and knowledge assessment for the information technology systems industry. They have held conferences since 1974 with a mission to provide excellent educational resources, promote skills sharing and access to knowledge with professional registration programs.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

