L-com Unveils New DisplayPort to HDMI Cables with LSZH Jackets

These high quality cables support high bandwidth video resolutions up to 1920x1200 or HDTV resolutions up to 1080p and are ideal for use in auditoriums, conference rooms or other professional A/V applications.

Features include, low-smoke-zero-halogen (LSZH) cable jackets, gold-plated contact pins that minimize signal loss and fully molded HDMI back-shell construction that provides durability.

"Our new DisplayPort to HDMI cables are a perfect solution for avoiding forklift upgrades since they can be used with existing monitors, avoiding costly equipment upgrades. They offer high resolution video as well as high quality digital audio support," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's new DisplayPort to HDMI cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

