L-com Unveils Premium 8-Position, A-code, M12 Cable Assemblies for Sensor, Actuator and Fieldbus Applications

Additional features include moisture and sunlight resistant UL recognized cable jackets with a VW-1 flame rating, PVC or PUR cable jacket choices, male and female connector selections as well as shielded and unshielded options. The PUR versions offer additional chemical and industrial resistances while the PVC versions provide a high +105°C temperature range.

In addition to these new M12 cable assemblies, L-com now stocks a series of M12 8-Pin A-code field termination connectors and T-style adapters for use in repair, retrofits and new cabling installation.

"With the addition of these new M12 cable assemblies, our newly expanded M12 cable line can now address just about every type of industrial M12 connectivity application that exists. These new M12 cables are perfect for use with sensors, actuators and other signaling applications and are in-stock for same-day shipping," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new 8-position, A-code, M12 cable assemblies, field term connectors and T-style adapters are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

