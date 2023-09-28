L-com's New Grounding Accessories Offer Lightning Protection

Safety Provided by Isolating Spark Gaps, Equipotential Bonding Bars and Lightning Rods

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a line of grounding accessories to prevent shock hazards as well as disruptions to facility power systems caused by lightning strikes.

The accessories are designed to protect commercial facilities, industrial complexes, and pipelines, both indoors and outdoors. They consist of isolating spark gaps, equipotential bonding bars and lightning rods.

L-com's new grounding accessories include isolating spark gaps (pictured).

L-com's new isolating spark gaps equalize the potential between the high-voltage and low-voltage sides of an AC service, providing a controlled path for equalization currents to flow safely. Each unit has two electrodes with a small air gap between them. The gap remains open during normal operating conditions. If a dangerous electrical system fault occurs and the voltage exceeds a certain threshold, the air gap ionizes and becomes conductive, short-circuiting the gap and preventing any harmful voltages from posing a risk to personnel.

The isolating spark gaps boast a high current-carrying capacity of 100 kA. Their resilient indoor/outdoor construction keeps them operating in temperatures from -40° F to +176° F (-40° C to +80° C). They are available with or without a wiring kit.

L-com's new equipotential bonding bars minimize the risk of dangerous voltage differences between interconnected conductive elements in a facility. They connect all metallic components within the protected area, such as structural steel, pipes, HVAC systems and electrical panels. By connecting them with low-resistance conductors, the bonding bars ensure that they are all at the same electrical potential, thus preventing arcing or sparks that could damage equipment or create a safety hazard.

The new panel-mount equipotential grounding bonding bars come in two models, with 6 or 16 attachment points to suit different sizes of commercial, industrial or pipeline installations. They offer the same wide operating temperature range as the isolating spark gaps and the lightning rods.

L-com's new lightning rods safely pass the lightning energy into the grounding system via the overall building lightning protection system. The three new models present options tailored for a single-spire rooftop, a triple-spire rooftop, or direct mounting to a security camera. The rods can be mounted to rooftops, superstructures, chimneys or outdoor equipment. They are light but strong, constructed from highly conductive aluminum and geometrically designed to maximize effectiveness.

"Insurance claims for lightning damage in the U.S. top $1.65 billion a year, and a lot of it is due to improperly grounded electrical systems in facilities," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "But the damage can be minimized by installing these robust but cost-effective grounding accessories."

L-com's new grounding accessories are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

