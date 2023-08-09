L-com's New Stamped Metal Antennas Offer Compactness, Wide Variety of Frequencies

Latest Stamped Metal Antennas Are Easy to Integrate in Small Routers, Access Points

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a line of stamped metal antennas. These AP/router embedded antennas offer a combination of performance, ultra-compactness and ruggedness.

L-com's new stamped metal antennas cover frequencies from 1800 to 7125 MHz.

The new omnidirectional stamped metal antennas provide uniform coverage in all directions with isotropic radiation patterns. The signals are optimized with linear polarization and offer typical gain up to 5.1 dBi and maximum gain up to 6.52 dBi. They feature frequency stabilization and have a maximum input VSWR of 2:1.

To meet a wide variety of frequency-band needs, they cover frequencies from 1800 to 7125 MHz and are offered with single or dual bands. Options with the single-band models are 1800-1900 MHz, 1880-1900 MHz, 2400-2500 MHz, 5150-5825 MHz, and 5900-7125 MHz. Options with the dual-band models are 2400-2500 and 4900-5825 MHz, 2400-2500 and 5150-5825 MHz, and 2412-2484 and 5150-5825 MHz.

At an ultra-compact 1 to 2 inches long, L-com's new stamped metal antennas are easy to integrate in small routers and access points, and they feature case mounting or on-board mounting. Some models have an IPEX connector and cable. They are rugged as well, with a stamped metal construction and a wide operating temperature range of -40° to +185° F (-40° to +85° C).

L-com's stamped metal antennas are suited for myriad uses. These include IoT, M2M, telemetry, wireless remote control, PANs, industrial/commercial equipment, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi/BT/BLE/Zigbee/ISM applications, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n embedded applications, remote technology monitoring, consumer tracking, smart home wearables and devices, agriculture, healthcare, and digital signage.

"You can't beat the combination of performance, compactness and ruggedness of L-com's new stamped metal antennas," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "At their ultra-compact size, they are easy to integrate in small routers and access points."

L-com's new stamped metal antennas can be purchased individually or in value packs of 50 antennas. They are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

