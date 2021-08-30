L. Hill Doesn't Need a Co-Sign, But You'll Want to Listen to His Newest Album

WARE SHOALS, S.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina-based rapper and hip-hop artist L. Hill shows off his growth and skill in his latest album "No Co-Sign" out September 24, 2021. The 9-track album builds on L. Hill's acclaimed EP "Motivation," combining soulful lyrics with his gritty flow. He's rolling out the album with a campaign called Ten Weeks of Terror in which he'll release one track each week as a single along with an accompanying video.

"Hit Licks" is the second single from the No Co-Sign album A man that makes his own way needs no co-sign From Carolina blue kicks to Grown Man attire. In this life you have to be versatile.

L. Hill has seen steady success as an artist. His last EP "Motivation" released in March of 2019 accumulated more than 60,000 streams. And he's collaborated with artists like Valissa, writing and producing R&B tracks on her album "Right or Wrong," which debuted on Amazon Best Sellers list. L. Hill's third solo album "All Nighters" debuted at 10,000 on the Amazon's Best Sellers list for Hip Hop/Rap.



L. Hill's latest album shows his growth and maturity. It features party tracks like No Co-Sign, Hit Licks, and Let Me and more mellow beats like Late Nights and Carolina Blue. For L. Hill, this album has a deep meaning about his personal style and commitment to himself over all else.

"Most people look for acceptance from their friends, their peers, their partners, but I've never needed a co-sign from anyone," L. Hill said. "That's why I called this album No Co-Sign. Don't look for validation outside of who you are or what you want. Believe in yourself and roll with the good, bad, and the ugly. The power to make it happen starts and ends with you and the Most High."

The track 'L.E.A.Y' featuring Amanda and Mr. D Swagg off of L. Hill's first solo album "Pain Music" was featured on Apple Music's OVO Radio Ep. 9. His second album "We Suffered for This: Me and Mine," was released in 2015 and attracted the interest from a distribution company named Sugo Music Group, which led to an exclusive deal with Explorer Entertainment. L. Hill's fourth album "Asset" was released in 2017 and led to multiple projects being licensed by The Orchard.

The continued success hasn't changed L. Hill's commitment to making quality music that is an expression of himself. His latest album "No Co-Sign" is a testament to his hard work and commitment to making music he believes in and reflects his growth as an artist and storyteller.

"No Co-Sign" is out September 24, 2021. A track list is below.

1. No Co-Sign

2. Hit Licks

3. High Time

4. A Million

5. What You Sayin

6. Don't Get Too Comfortable

7. Let Me

8. Late Nights

9. Carolina Blue

For more information www.lhillallnighters.com.

Contact name, number, and email to speak with L. Hill or book an interview or appearance below.

A. Laymon of Explorer Entertainment (E.X.P.)

Office phone #: 864-456-7556

Mobile phone #: 864-980-7190

Email: [email protected]

