L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 740 Million by 2032: Finds Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032 and reach USD 530 million in 2022. By the end of 2032, the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market is expected to be worth USD 740 million, accounting for almost 8.4% of total amino acid sales between 2022 and 2032.

Due to the growing popularity of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine as a food supplement, the chemical's popularity is expected to skyrocket over the next decade. Furthermore, L-Hydroxyphenylalanine is an amino acid that, when synthesized in the human body, serves to regulate a person's mood.

As a result, chemical, which is a necessary amino acid for neural activity, is expected to expand in demand between 2022 and 2032, presenting a large absolute dollar opportunity.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=918

Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals were the most common applications for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine. This is primarily due to an increase in the use of supplements to strengthen immunity.

Furthermore, forecasts show that the increased popularity of food supplements would boost L-Hydroxyphenylalanine production over the next decade, particularly in high-growth regions like North America and Europe. Consumption is expected to rise as a result of the chemical's application in the development of anti-cancer medications, paving the path for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine to be used in pharmaceuticals in the coming decade.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 512 Million Market size value estimated in 2022E USD 530 Million Market forecast value in 2032F USD 740 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.4%

Growing L-Hydroxyphenylalanine demand in pharmaceutical applications is expected to expand at a higher single-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period. Additionally, rising medication research innovation will increase L-Hydroxyphenylalanine consumption by 3.1X by 2032.

There has been an increase in the number of cancer patients in the United States, L-Hydroxyphenylalanine has been recognized as a significant molecule for the development of anti-cancer drugs. As a result, chemical sales will see a significant increase.

Key Takeaways:

Application of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in dietary supplements will generate an absolute $ opportunity worth USD 50 Million .

. Application of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in pharmaceutical industry will generate an absolute $ growth opportunity worth USD 30 Million by 2032.

by 2032. U.S to lead the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market share on the back of rising awareness among consumers regarding positive effects of supplements

Growth Drivers:

Growing popularity of food supplements to spur the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine production.

Development of anti-cancer drugs to propel the growth of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in pharmaceutical industry.

For Critical Insights on L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, Request for Methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=918

Competitive Landscape

Market leaders have used a combination of organic and inorganic growth tactics to gain market share during the last half-decade.

In a recently published research, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading manufacturers of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine positioned throughout geographies, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key players in the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market include:

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Fabrichem

Amino GmbH

Nippon Rika Co. Ltd.

Formedium

Alphachem

Central Drug House pvt Ltd

Yangzhou Gami Biochem Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Application :

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals



Pharmaceutical



Food and Beverage



Other Applications

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Report

The report offers insight into the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market between 2022 and 2032.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Hydroxylamine Market Analysis – The hydroxylamine consumption is projected to be driven by the enhancing adoption of protease enzymes owing to certain benefits. The expanding electronic or semiconductor industry is also assisting in the expansion of the hydroxylamine market.

Triethanolamine Market Forecast - Triethanolamine's market value has risen due to widespread use of personal care products and demand for reagent grade chemical in a variety of applications. The East Asian market is expected to account for the majority of triethanolamine consumption.

L-alanyl-L-glutamine Market Trends - The market for L-alanyl-L-glutamine is expected to grow as the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries grow. The L-alanyl-L-glutamine market will benefit from the rising nutraceutical and fitness care industries.

Isopropanolamines Market Scope - The demand for isopropanolamine will continue to rise in the near future due to its use in a variety of applications, including cement and concrete processing aids, gas purification, surfactants, cosmetic formulations, corrosion inhibitors, metalworking fluids, emulsifiers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]





SOURCE Fact.MR