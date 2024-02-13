L-Nutra Unveils Groundbreaking Study on Fasting Mimicking Diets (FMDs) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Inc., premier nutri-technology company spearheading nutri-longevity science and nutri-medicine programs, is excited to announce the release of a pivotal study that explores the potential benefits of fasting mimicking diets (FMDs) in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in both mice and few human models. CLL is the most prevalent form of leukemia in Western countries, and this groundbreaking research suggests a promising avenue for more effective treatment options.

The study focused on the synergistic effects of cyclic fasting combined with proteasome inhibitors, experimental medication showing early promise for the treatment of CLL. Researchers clinically assessed CLL mouse models as well as patients undergoing multiple consecutive cycles of the fasting mimicking diet (FMDs) and made several key observations:

Reversible Reductions in Peripheral Blood Lymphocyte Counts : The study revealed that CLL patients experienced reversible reductions in peripheral blood lymphocyte counts with rounds of FMD. Importantly, the reduction in leukemic lymphocytes did not impact normal lymphocytes, indicating a targeted effect on leukemic cells.

: The study revealed that CLL patients experienced reversible reductions in peripheral blood lymphocyte counts with rounds of FMD. Importantly, the reduction in leukemic lymphocytes did not impact normal lymphocytes, indicating a targeted effect on leukemic cells. Mild Anti-CLL Effects with FMD Alone : In CLL mouse models, cyclic FMD alone exhibited mild anti-CLL effects. This suggests a potential benefit of fasting mimicking diets (FMDs) in treatment of milder CLL cases even without additional interventions.

: In CLL mouse models, cyclic FMD alone exhibited mild anti-CLL effects. This suggests a potential benefit of fasting mimicking diets (FMDs) in treatment of milder CLL cases even without additional interventions. Synergistic Impact with Proteasome Inhibitors: When cyclic fasting mimicking diets (FMDs) were combined with proteasome inhibitors (bortezomib and carfilzomib) in CLL mouse models, not only was CLL progression delayed, but there was also a significant increase in overall survival. This highlights the impressive impact of strategically using both interventions together in more aggressive cases.

"After multiple successful trials in breast cancer, this early research on CLL suggests that fasting mimicking diets (FMDs) could also play a crucial role in supporting the treatment of the condition in tandem with other therapies," said Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO of L-Nutra Inc. "While more expansive clinical trials are needed, we are excited to continue exploring how a nourished fast with FMD amplifies the efficacy of proteasome inhibitors through combined Nutri-Medical therapy."

The findings from this study open up potential new possibilities for CLL treatment strategies and food as medicine in general. The targeted effect of FMD on leukemic cells, combined with the synergistic impact of proteasome inhibitors, presents a promising avenue for more effective and personalized treatment approaches.

L-Nutra Inc. remains committed to advancing the field of nutri-technology and personalized medicine, and this study marks a significant step forward in understanding the potential of FMDs in CLL treatment, offering hope for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients.

About L-Nutra:

L-Nutra, premier nutri-technology company, is leading the discovery, design and commercialization of novel Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs to enhance human healthspan. L-Nutra has gathered 18 global universities to discover breakthrough nutrition formulations inspired by nature and tailored by Longevity & Medical Sciences to promote healthy aging and advance the development of nutri-therapeutic solutions for age-related diseases. With 32 clinical trials and 100 filed patents, L-Nutra is the world's first Nutri-Tech company using natural ingredients in precision nutrition formulations that enhance the body's own potential to rejuvenate cells, reset metabolism and modify the courses of chronic conditions. For more information visit www.l-nutra.com .

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.