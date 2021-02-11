L. Rogue.'s new book Reflejos de Mi Alma, an enriching collection of poems and proses that reflect on love, hope, faith, and thanksgiving in life

With this writing, I want to motivate and inspire everyone. I also long for them who, like me, your servant, to revive feelings that wait in each of our souls. All this is to rediscover ourselves. Of course, show the beauty that each human being keeps in the depths of his soul. I sincerely hope that this issue is very helpful and pleases every reader who has it in their hands.

To finish, I share with you my source of inspiration that led me to share experiences, with all those people that life was presenting to me throughout all these wonderful years. I tell them about my family and friends because I consider that those divine beings are my complement."

Published by Page Publishing, L. Rogue.'s new book Reflejos de Mi Alma contains heartfelt poems and narratives that sincerely offer gratitude and compassion to those who wish to partake in their wisdom and grace.

Consumers who wish to find enlightenment and renew their purpose in life through this book's love-abiding poetry and prose can purchase Reflejos de Mi Alma online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

