L. Ron Hubbard Way Rocks With a Drug-Free World Art and Music Festival

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Los Angeles Chapter's free outdoor concert and art show raised awareness about drugs while offering music and art as a drug-free alternative for a "natural high."

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local musicians took the stage on L. Ron Hubbard Way for a great cause. Their message: "Get high on creativity, not on drugs." The event, organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, featured Los Angeles-based popular acoustic-pop artist and singer/songwriter Nick Isham, joined by a lineup of talented local musicians. Throughout the afternoon and evening, the crowd rocked out to Isham's original songs that he mixed live with his looper, combining beatboxing, guitar and vocals.

Promoting the art of drug-free living at a concert and art show on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Along with the concert was an art gallery displaying the work of local artists and food from popular vendors.

The dark counterpoint to the upbeat concert and festival was the stark reality of the drug overdose epidemic affecting L.A. County and the rest of the country. The Los Angeles Times reports that despite a slight decline for the first time in a decade, more than 3,000 lost their lives to drug overdose in the county in 2023.

"I have seen firsthand how drugs destroy the lives of so many talented people," says Isham. "Drugs only hold you back. This is why I strongly advocate for kids to learn the truth about drugs. Knowing the facts, they can decide for themselves to live drug-free."

Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a volunteer-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) with a network of some 200 chapters around the world, recently earned consultative status to the United Nations.

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who found drugs to be "the single most destructive element present in our current culture," Scientology Churches and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, making it possible to provide its acclaimed secular drug education and prevention materials and program free of charge.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization. To meet the ever-growing worldwide demand for Dianetics and Scientology services as well as Church-sponsored social betterment programs, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige personally committed to accomplishing the goal of bringing all Scientology Churches to the standard of "Ideal." Ideal Churches provide the full services of the Scientology religion to their parishioners and serve as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. Mr. Miscavige dedicated the Ideal Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.

For more information, watch an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

