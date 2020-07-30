BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Scott Ennis, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine as a Plastic Surgeon with his private practice Ennis Plastic Surgery - Beautiful Medicine in Boca Raton, Fl.

L. Scott Ennis

Dr. L. Scott Ennis brings five-star standard care to his patients who are looking to maintain their health with access to the best in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine. Providing an unmatched patient experience, Dr. Ennis is a 19-year double board plastic surgeon, certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.



With his areas of expertise in the endoscopic minimal incision for breast, body, and deep plane facial surgery, brow lifts, and Botox injectables, Dr. Ennis has been honored with The Best Intern Award and the Outstanding Chief Resident, The Best Physician by his colleagues. He is also affiliated with numerous organizations, sharing and exchanging knowledge with ASPS, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and International Society of Plastic Surgeons.



Dr. Ennis works alongside his wife, Donna Ennis, who is a nurse practitioner and performs the practice's injectables. Dr. Ennis has been voted as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons as well as one of the Best Plastic Surgeons in Florida based on patient reviews.



Before his successful career as a Plastic Surgeon running his practice, Dr. Ennis earned a Bachelor's degree at Birmingham Southern College under a presidential honors scholarship and then moved on to earn his Medical Degree with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He subsequently earned the distinction of Best intern and Outstanding Chief Resident while at the University of Alabama At Birmingham.



Outside of the operating room, Dr. Ennis enjoys boating and family time with his beloved wife Donna S. Ennis, ARNP, and their children Shepherd and Anna, and his parents Linda and Larry Ennis and Sissy Adkins.



For more information please visit www.EnnisMD.com.

