LĀ SOL Collective Celebrates Earth Day 2024 with a Commitment to Sustainability

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LĀ SOL Collective, a leading women-owned clean beauty company, is proud to celebrate Earth Day 2024 with a renewed commitment to sustainability and the environment. The company firmly believes that beauty and sustainability should go hand in hand, so they are committed to using only non-toxic, safe, and effective ingredients in all its products.

LĀ SOL Collective's hero product, CLEAR SPF30 Sunscreen, is reef-friendly and Hawaii Safe Act compliant, making the formula eco-friendly. The company plans to take this commitment further by changing its packaging to post-consumer recyclable (PCR) materials, reducing its environmental footprint. Their collaboration with Beautyologie, an online marketplace for conscious consumers, and The Conscious Beauty Collective in Palm Springs, where they offer free suncare products with purchase, is a testament to their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Additionally, the company is featured in the Clean Beauty Guide by Kelly LeVeque, a bestselling author, celebrity holistic nutritionist, and wellness expert.

Staci Barrett and Angela Dunning, founders of LĀ SOL Collective, said, "This Earth Day, we want to reaffirm our commitment to creating good products for you and the planet. We believe that every small step counts towards a more sustainable future, and we will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of sustainable products. We hope to inspire others to join us on this journey."

LĀ SOL Collective is a wellness and clean beauty company based in Newport Beach, California. The company creates safe and highly effective products that are good for people, plants, and animals. Products are priced from $8-$32 for the following:

3 oz or 5.5 oz Sunscreen

Sunstick

Lip Balm (SPF and Non)

Body and Hair Oil

Sunless Tanning Product to be released in 2024!

Join LĀ SOL Collective in their journey towards a more sustainable future.

For additional information and a complete ingredient list, visit the website: www.lasolcollective.com.

