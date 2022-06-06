LĀ SOL Collective Launches a Bold New CLEAR Zinc Sunscreen

Order NOW while supplies last!

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you worried about toxic chemicals in the sunscreen you use for your yourself and your family? Did you know that sunscreens can be harmful to your health and also to the environment?

Two moms from Orange County, CA are looking to change all that with a product they've designed that is clearly a step above other mineral-based sunscreens. LĀ SOL Collective is now accepting orders.

LĀ SOL Mineral Zinc Sunscreen LA SOL vs. Competition

"It took me two years to find the right lab and formula that had all the attributes: made in the USA, non-toxic, clean ingredients, non-greasy, minimal white cast, all while also being paraben-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free," said Staci Barrett, co-founder of LĀ SOL. "For too long, I've worried about the sunscreen available to my family – and became very frustrated when my kids refused to use traditional mineral-based sunscreens that left a heavy white cast."

So, why mineral sunscreen? Simple. It's better for you! Unlike toxic chemical sunscreens, which absorb into your skin and then absorb the sun's rays, mineral sunscreens sit on the surface of your skin, deflecting the sun's rays like a shield. Also, did you know… 14 tons of sunscreen ends up in the ocean each year? Mineral-based sunscreen excludes toxic chemicals like Oxybenzone, which has been known to absorb into coral reefs causing bleaching and harming marine life. Various US states and foreign countries have, or are considering, banning sunscreens with harsh chemicals. LĀ SOL sunscreen protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays in a healthy way for you AND the environment.

Why LĀ SOL? The main drawback of zinc sunscreens has always been in the application and texture of the product – typical mineral-zinc sunscreens leave a heavy white cast on your skin. LĀ SOL CLEAR sunscreen works for all skin tones, gives your body the protection it needs, plus goes on like a smooth cream, leaving your skin feeling natural, not greasy.

LĀ SOL Collective is committed to clean, good-for-you ingredients – that are equally good for the environment… it's a win-win.

"My boys would run away from me when I pulled out the sunscreen before their soccer games," said Angela Dunning, co-founder of LĀ SOL. "No one wants to have a sticky, white film that drips down their faces during sports games and other activities. I needed a sunscreen that they would put on themselves without parental supervision."

LĀ SOL is a Southern-California based company started by two lifelong friends, Staci Barrett and Angela Dunning. After attending middle, high school and college together, both have pursued careers in beauty/skin products, marketing, and communications. With their newest endeavor, they hope LĀ SOL suncare provides a healthier alternative that delivers efficacy and well-being for future generations to come.

Protecting the skin we're in and the oceans we live by, definitely requires a commitment to getting the best suncare products available. LĀ SOL's sunscreen and lip balm does just that.

For additional information and full ingredient list, visit our website: www.lasolcollective.com.

ORDER NOW… WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! www.lasolcollective.com

Contact:

Staci Barrett

Co-Founder, LĀ SOL Collective

833.435.2765, [email protected]

SOURCE LĀ SOL Collective