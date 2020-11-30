L. Steven Rakowski is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Steven Rakowski is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law and his leadership at LSR Family Law Group.

Based in Northbrook, Illinois, LSR Family Law Group serves Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties. The team of strong family law advocates has the experience, commitment, and skill to help you successfully navigate even the most challenging family law issues and achieve positive outcomes. The firm provides tailored and attentive representation in the areas of divorce, post-decree modifications, paternity, family law appeals, alternative dispute-resolution methods, and parenting responsibility. The Law Group has garnered an excellent reputation for their compassion, commitment, and collaboration.

As a well-seasoned and highly respected attorney, Mr. Rakowski has 31 years of professional experience in effective, evocative communication. He earned his commendable reputation as a skilled trial attorney and negotiator, offering knowledge and a vast repertoire of expertise in both litigation and alternative methods of dispute resolution, including meditation and collaborative law. In his current capacity, Mr. Rakowski is the founding and managing attorney at LSR Family Law Group and is devoted to providing strong, caring representation. His clients throughout the Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, and McHenry county region turn to him for help when facing family law challenges.

Mr. Rakowski began his legal career in 1990 as an associate attorney with Heldrich, Gutman & Associates but opted to form his own firm only three years out of law school. He is admitted to the Illinois state courts, he has admittance to practice in the courtrooms of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Over the course of his extensive career, he has published various works, as well as reviews, and provides critical analysis on legislation impacting the practice of family law.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Mr. Rakowski obtained his Juris Doctor (J.D. degree) from John Marshall Law School, Chicago IL, 1989, and a Bachelor's degree in English and Political Science earned at the University of Illinois 1986. Since then, he has been active in his field by maintaining valued memberships with several organizations including the Chicago Bar Association, the Women's Bar Association of Illinois, the Illinois State Bar, the Cook County Bar Association, the Decalogue Society, and the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois. He is also a valued member of the Family Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

In light of his professional achievements, Mr. Rakowski was elected to Illinois Super Lawyers, 2016-2021; named a Top 10 Attorney Award from the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys; and, recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle professional. He also takes the most pride in being selected twice to the "shortlist" of associate judge candidates. His greatest inspirations have been sitting through interviews by Circuit Judges and hearing their experiences which have made him grateful to be practicing law with such dedicated, intelligent, and generous people.

In his spare time, Mr. Rakowski loves to garden, golf, fish, hunt, and shoot competitively. He has one daughter whom he enjoys traveling, gardening, and training dogs with.

Looking to the future, Mr. Rakowski's goal is to teach family law. He is passionate about sharing his breadth of expertise and experiences with potential new lawyers.

