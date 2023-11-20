L2 Aviation and Klatt Works announce MOU for the revolutionary aircraft Smoke Assured Vision Enhanced Display (SAVED) Safety System

L2 Aviation and Klatt Works team up to bring the innovative SAVED system to aircraft operators worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation, a leading supplier of global avionics services including engineering, certification, installation and manufacturing announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Klatt Works that sets the framework for certification and support of the newly developed Klatt Works SAVED system.

The Klatt Works SAVED system is a unique wearable system that adds augmented reality technology to existing pilot oxygen masks, displaying critical flight information. During a smoke in the cockpit emergency, when the pilot cannot clearly see the flight instruments nor out the windscreen, SAVED provides a see-through display inside the oxygen mask that presents HUD symbology with nose camera video. This allows the aircrew to aviate during an extreme smoke emergency with required visual references to land or ditch the aircraft.

L2 Aviation and Klatt Works are working towards certifying the system across a broad range of aircraft types including Boeing 737, 787, Airbus A320, A330, Gulfstream G650, G550 and many more aircraft model types spanning Commercial Airlines, Business Aviation and military mission aircraft.

"When we were looking for a certification partner for our SAVED system, we discovered an ideal partner with an excellent reputation in L2 Aviation," said Nate Klatt, Founder and CEO of Klatt Works. "L2 is a leader in the aircraft products certification industry and we could not have asked for a better partner to integrate our SAVED system into additional aircraft beyond the FedEx fleet of Boeing 757, 767, and 777 aircraft as previously announced in AIN. L2's expertise and our revolutionary vision display system will enhance flying safety in critical visibility situations like few other products have before."



"The relationship between Klatt Works and L2 is one based on the shared desire to make a difference in the world and to provide cutting edge products and services to the aviation community," said Tony Bailey, Chief Operations Officer for L2 Aviation. "The Klatt Works SAVED system brings an unparalleled level of safety to the cockpit and we could not be prouder to be a part of the team to help certify the system for use in the global aircraft industry."

About Klatt Works

Klatt Works, Inc. was formed in 2018 by Nate Klatt to leverage his extensive expertise in head-worn computers, augmented reality, aircraft operations and systems maintenance to develop real world products of technical, economic and social importance. Since then, Klatt Works has been responsible for the development, deployment, and operation of advanced systems for Air and Space industry that include products like the MX Accelerator and the SAVED (Smoke Assured Vision Enhanced Display) system, the world's only fully integrated augmented reality display inside an oxygen mask. Learn more at www.klattworks.com.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Aviation, provides global aircraft modification support services including avionics engineering, system design, repair, certification, kitting and installation for Avionics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), airline, government, military and business aviation customers. L2 Aviation specializes in complex avionics certified designs, integrated solutions and remote installations focused on reducing down-time and mitigating crew workload. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes BETTER! Learn more at www.l2aviation.com.

