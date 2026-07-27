L2 Aviation Selected for U.S. Air Force KC-46 CASPER Multiple Award Contract

Award Positions L2 Aviation to Compete for Depot-Level Repair and Exchange Requirements Supporting the USAF Boeing KC-46A Pegasus Fleet.

CINCINNATI and INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation, a global leader in avionics integration, manufacturing, certification, aircraft modification, repair, and defense sustainment solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the United States Air Force as an awardee on the KC-46 Commercial Aircraft Strategic Parts Exchange and Repair (CASPER) Multiple Award Contract (MAC).

The CASPER program is a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract over a five-year ordering period. The contract positions L2 Aviation to compete for future task orders supporting the repair, exchange, teardown, testing, evaluation, and sustainment of commercial-derived components for the KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft. Selection as a contract holder expands the company's opportunities to support the U.S. Air Force's KC-46A sustainment mission through future task order competitions under the program.

"This award represents another important milestone in L2 Aviation's continued expansion within the defense market," said Tony Bailey, President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation. "Being selected by the United States Air Force validates the investments we have made in quality, engineering, manufacturing, repair capabilities, FAA-certified operations, and disciplined program execution. This development provides L2 Aviation the opportunity to compete for future work supporting one of the Air Force's most important aircraft platforms. We are honored by the confidence placed in our team and look forward to supporting the mission readiness of the KC-46 fleet."

The Boeing KC-46A Pegasus serves as the U.S. Air Force's next-generation aerial refueling aircraft, providing worldwide air refueling, cargo transport, passenger movement, and aeromedical evacuation capabilities. As the fleet continues to grow, long-term sustainment and repair capabilities remain critical to maintaining operational readiness.

"L2 Aviation continues to demonstrate that our capabilities extend well beyond traditional avionics integration," said Drew Bishop, Business Development Manager, Government Systems. "This award expands our position within the military sustainment market and creates new opportunities to support the Department of Defense with the same quality, responsiveness, and technical excellence that have defined L2 Aviation for decades. We look forward to competing for future task orders and building lasting relationships across the defense community."

The CASPER award further strengthens L2 Aviation's growing defense portfolio and reflects the company's expanding capabilities across engineering, manufacturing, repair, metal fabrication, certification, supply chain management, and sustainment support. Every department within L2 Aviation contributes to these opportunities through operational excellence, regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, and the delivery of high-quality products and services.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Aviation is a full-service engineering, manufacturing, certification, integration, and metal fabrication company supporting commercial, business, military, and special mission platforms worldwide. The company specializes in STC development, avionics integration, connectivity systems, precision manufacturing, wiring harness production, structural and metal fabrication, avionics upgrades, and rapid field support through its Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) team. With a reputation for solving complex technical and operational challenges, L2 Aviation partners with operators, OEMs, and technology providers to deliver reliable, scalable, and mission-ready solutions across the aerospace and defense industries. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes better! Learn more at www.l2aviation.com.

Media Contact:

L2 Aviation

***@l2aviation.com

512-894-3414

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13160920

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE L2 Aviation