L2 Aviation Acquires Advance Aero to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Manufacturing Capabilities

ERLANGER, Ky. and INDIANAPOLIS and CINCINNATI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation, a global leader in avionics integration, certification, and aircraft modification services, today announced the acquisition of Advance Aero, a precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company based in Mooresville, Indiana. This acquisition represents a strategic step in L2 Aviation's long-term plan to expand its vertical integration capabilities and strengthen support for aircraft installation and kitting operations.

Advance Aero brings decades of experience in aerospace-grade machining and fabrication, supporting a wide range of complex components and assemblies. The company has built a strong reputation for quality, responsiveness, and technical capability, making it a natural fit within L2 Aviation's growing manufacturing and integration ecosystem.

Through this acquisition, L2 Aviation will enhance its ability to control critical elements of the supply chain, improve production efficiency, and deliver more complete, turnkey solutions to its global customer base. The addition of Advance Aero also supports L2's continued investment in domestic manufacturing and operational scalability.

"This acquisition is about control, capability, and execution," said Tony Bailey, President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation. "Advance Aero gives us the ability to bring critical manufacturing processes in-house, which improves quality, reduces lead times, and strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions to our customers. Just as important, we are bringing in a highly skilled team that aligns with our standards and our culture."

Advance Aero will operate as part of L2 Aviation's manufacturing organization, with a focus on supporting internal programs while continuing to serve existing customers. Integration efforts are already underway to align systems, processes, and quality standards across both organizations, with a focus on maintaining continuity and performance throughout the transition.

"We built Advance Aero on a foundation of craftsmanship, reliability, and customer commitment," said Todd Wilson, President of Advance Aero. "Joining L2 Aviation allows us to take that foundation and scale it in a way that benefits both our employees and our customers. There is strong alignment in how both companies approach quality and execution, and we are excited about what we can accomplish together."

The acquisition reinforces L2 Aviation's broader strategy to expand its capabilities across engineering, certification, manufacturing, and field services. By integrating machining and fabrication directly into its operations, L2 is better positioned to support complex modification programs, accelerate delivery timelines, and respond to increasing demand for advanced avionics and connectivity solutions.

L2 Aviation will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that align with its long-term vision of building a fully integrated, high-performance aerospace solutions platform.

About Advance Aero

Advance Aero is a precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company based in Mooresville, Indiana, specializing in aerospace-grade components and assemblies. With a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, Advance Aero supports a diverse range of customers with high-performance manufacturing solutions tailored to demanding technical requirements.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Aviation is a full-service avionics engineering, certification, and integration company supporting commercial, business, and special mission aircraft worldwide. The company specializes in STC development, connectivity systems, avionics upgrades, and rapid field support through its Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) team. With a reputation for solving complex integration challenges, L2 Aviation partners with operators, OEMs, and technology providers to deliver reliable, scalable solutions across the aviation industry.

Media Contact:

Jacob Vance

***@l2aviation.com

(512) 894-3414

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13141091

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE L2 Aviation