L2 Aviation Appoints Tony Bailey as President and Chief Operating Officer

Under Tony Bailey's leadership, L2 Aviation will continue to focus on operational discipline, customer outcomes, and technical innovation.

ERLANGER, Ky. and CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation, a global leader in avionics integration, certification, and aircraft modification services, announced the appointment of Tony Bailey as President and Chief Operating Officer. This transition reflects a long-term leadership strategy designed to strengthen execution, scale operations, and support the company's continued growth across commercial, business, and special mission aviation sectors.

Bailey brings decades of aerospace leadership experience to the role, with a track record of delivering complex, safety-critical programs while building high-performing teams. Over the course of his career, he has led large-scale operations across engineering, manufacturing, certification, and remote services, consistently aligning technical excellence with business performance.

In his new role, Bailey will lead day-to-day operations across all L2 Aviation business units, with full responsibility for operational performance, customer delivery, and execution of the company's strategic initiatives. He will work closely with the Board of Managers to drive sustainable growth, expand L2's capabilities, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner to aircraft operators and OEMs worldwide.

"This is not a change in direction. It is an intentional step forward," said Bailey. "L2 Aviation has built its reputation on solving difficult problems and delivering when it matters most. My focus is simple: protect what makes us strong, improve where we can be better, and position this company to lead in the next phase of aviation connectivity, certification, and integration."

Founded in 1997, L2 Aviation has established itself as a premier provider of avionics engineering, certification, installation, and aftermarket support. The company supports a wide range of platforms, including large commercial aircraft, business jets, and specialized mission systems. Its portfolio includes Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) development, connectivity solutions, system integration, and rapid deployment field services.

Bailey's appointment comes at a time when the aviation industry is accelerating demand for advanced connectivity, digital infrastructure, and integrated avionics solutions. L2 Aviation has responded by expanding its engineering depth, investing in manufacturing and kitting capabilities, and strengthening its global service footprint.

"Tony has been operating at this level for some time," said Mark Lebovitz, Executive Chairman of L2 Aviation. "He understands the business, our customers, and the standards we hold ourselves to. This move formalizes what has already been in motion and positions L2 for the next stage of growth."

Under Bailey's leadership, L2 Aviation will continue to focus on operational discipline, customer outcomes, and technical innovation. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality, on-time solutions while expanding into new markets and advancing next-generation aviation technologies.

About Tony Bailey

Tony Bailey is the President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation, with more than 40 years of experience in the aerospace industry. He began his aviation career in 1983, serving in the United States Marine Corps on F-4 Phantom II aircraft.

Over the course of his career, Bailey has held a wide range of leadership and technical roles, including President, CEO, COO, General Manager, Director of Avionics and Engineering, Director of Maintenance, Quality Control Manager and Instrument & Autopilot Subject Matter Expert (SME).

Bailey is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of the Cumberlands and holds numerous degrees including a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He also holds an FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) License, combining hands-on technical expertise with advanced business and leadership training.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Aviation is a full-service avionics engineering, certification, and integration company supporting commercial, business, and special mission aircraft worldwide. The company specializes in STC development, connectivity systems, avionics upgrades, and rapid field support through its Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) team. With a reputation for solving complex integration challenges, L2 Aviation partners with operators, OEMs, and technology providers to deliver reliable, scalable solutions across the aviation industry. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes better!

Media Contact:

L2 Aviation

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13138248

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE L2 Aviation