L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Report 2024, with Profiles of Key Players APTIV, BMW, Bosch, Continental, Ford, GM, Mobileye, Nissan, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Toyota & ZF

The automotive industry value chain is transitioning from the traditional pyramid form to a flat one. Technology companies work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tiered suppliers to develop, validate, supply, and integrate advanced driver-assist technologies that enable hands-off driving to enhance the comfort and convenience for the driver.

Although the SAE J3016TM Levels of Driving Automation does not officially recognize Level 2+ (L2+), the automotive industry considers L2+ as an autonomous level, one that bridges the capability and requirements gap between Level 2 and Level 3 (L3) automated driving (AD).

Ecosystem players define L2+ in different ways. However, most OEMs equate L2+ with hands-off assisted driving, where the driver must monitor the driving activity and be available to take over the dynamic driving task when necessary. Higher adoption of L2+ hands-off driving will introduce and drive acceptance of automated driving technologies among consumers.

Initially, the L2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market was driven by emerging OEMs offering features such as hands-off highway driving assist systems in the US market. Now, competitive intensity has compelled traditional OEMs to introduce ADAS features by offering hands-off driving in their L2+ vehicles. The L2 ADAS market is driven by premium and mass market OEMs, especially by their expensive and flagship vehicles that feature ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane-keep assist (LKA). OEMs will likely update these offerings to L2+ hands-off assists in the three to five years.

This study of the global L2+ market highlights its technologies and competitive landscape. The study also includes analyses of the market's business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, with forecasts from 2023 to 2030.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is L2+? What are the reasons for introducing a new level in AD?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the L2+ market?

How do industry experts expect the L2+ market to grow? How are major OEMs responding to the trend?

What are the technology roadmaps, bill of materials, and cost of L2+ systems?

Who are the key players, and what are their solutions in the L2+ space?

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1 - Highway-assisted Driving

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Perception Sensors

Growth Opportunity 3 - DMS

Company Coverage:

APTIV

BMW

Bosch

Continental

Ford

GM

Mobileye

Nissan

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Toyota

ZF

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Vehicle Segmentation

SAE International's Definitions for Driving Automation Levels

ADAS & AD Market Segmentation

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Segmentation

Key Competitors - L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry

Regulations Overview - L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Feature Penetration Forecast

Penetration Forecast by Region

Feature Penetration Forecast - Highway Assist and Extra Urban Assist

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Feature Penetration Forecast

Feature Penetration Forecast - Highway Assist and Extra Urban Assist

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Feature Penetration Forecast

Feature Penetration Forecast - Highway Assist and Extra Urban Assist

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Feature Penetration Forecast

Feature Penetration Forecast - Highway Assist and Extra Urban Assist

Overview of L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry

What is L2+ Hands-off Driving Assist?

Why is the Automotive Industry Promoting L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving?

Key Trends in L2+ Hands-off Driving Assist

L2+ Hands-off Driving Roadmap

Key Components of an L2+ System

Typical L2+ Highway Assist Sensor Suite and Pricing Analysis (To OEMs)

Typical L2+ Extra-urban Assist Sensor Suite and Pricing Analysis (To OEMs)

L2+ Hands-off Driving Assist - Value Chain

Business Models to Deploy Hands-off Driving Features

L2+ Ecosystem

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry - Key Technology Companies

Mobileye SuperVision

NVIDIA DRIVE AutoPilot

Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform

Competitive Landscape L2+ Solution - Technology Developers

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry - Key Tier I Suppliers

ZF L2+ Solution Portfolio

Continental L2+ Solution Portfolio

APTIV L2+ Solution

Bosch L2+ Solution

Competitive Landscape L2+ Solutions - Tier I Suppliers

L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry - Key OEM Profiles

Nissan ProPILOT 2.0

Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

Toyota Teammate

Toyota Teammate - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

GM Super Cruise

GM Super Cruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

GM Ultra Cruise

Ford BlueCruise

Ford BlueCruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

BMW Highway Assistant

Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Mass Market OEMs

Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Premium OEMs

OEM Benchmarking to L2+ Hands-off Assisted Driving Industry

