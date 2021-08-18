L2 Labs Foundation Maps Out NFT Protocol ZKBox on Layer2

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKBox, the pioneering non-fungible token (NFT) platform based on the Layer2 network is officially introduced by the L2 Labs Foundation. ZKBox will give access to influencers, artists, celebrities, as well as widely recognized brands, intellectual property as well as ordinary users to create, transfer, trade NFTs on the platform and will support NFT transactions between Layer1 and Layer2 networks.

While the NFT market is growing rapidly and globally, with trading volume hit just under $2.6 billion for the first half of 2021, according to DappRadar, which aggregates sales figures across multiple blockchains, Fox reported; little is known about how to bring the NFT to the masses. And few platforms and marketplaces cater to internet-generic platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, etc.

By providing a global-scale NFT platform, ZKBox will introduce plug-in versions on various platforms, such as Twitter, Reddit, Discord, Telegram through a simple plug-in instrument. Users can launch an NFT in just one click and withdraw it to L1 ecosystems.

ZKBox will open-source its APIs for all projects and enable a one-click sign for NFT purchase on ZKBox. The mobile version will also set down the threshold for users to enter. The team also intends to support more public blockchain networks like Ethereum.

ZKBox looks to support ERC-721 standards, which are crucial in establishing a framework for NFT transactions and improving asset liquidity.

To ensure a strong ecosystem filled with quality NFTs and products, ZKBox will actively seek out projects with strong foundations, bring well-known intellectual property (IP) to the platform, and partner with famous influencers, artists, and celebrities.

ZKBox is the first platform incubated by L2 Foundation, which focuses on Layer2 innovative projects and strategizing with other departments of projects in the ZK Ecosystem, such as ZKSwap, ZKBox, L2.cash, and more. By investing in the incubation of startup projects, the L2 Labs Foundation is leveraging the strength of the Layer2 ecosystem to accelerate the growth of promising projects.

About ZKBox

The mission of ZKBox is to create a highly functional layer2 "NFT world" through the distribution and creation of high-quality NFTs. The production and research team behind ZKBox has experience in the development of DEX, smart contracts, and the NFT social network.

SOURCE L2 Labs Foundation