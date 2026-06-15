L2T Announces GEO Tactics and LLM Reporting to Drive Dealership Visibility in AI Search

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive ad tech company L2T has expanded beyond traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to help dealerships stay visible across AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews.

Updates include advanced LLM reporting, unified SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) packages, and a standalone GEO offering.

As consumer behavior shifts toward conversational and AI-assisted search, L2T is helping dealerships adapt in real time. The expansion of GEO and LLM reporting marks a major step in future-proofing dealership marketing in an AI-first landscape.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers research and choose dealerships," said David Weisman, VP of Operations at L2T. "With GEO and LLM reporting, we're giving dealers the tools they need to understand and improve their presence in this new environment."

LLM Reporting Brings Insights into AI Search Performance

L2T's insights engine provides transparency into how dealerships appear across LLMs, enabling more competitive, data-driven optimizations.

Dealers can monitor:

AI Overview keyword strategy and citation count

Referral traffic from leading LLMs

Brand sentiment in AI search results

AI market share vs. competitors

Prompt visibility

A Unified Approach to SEO and GEO:

L2T integrates GEO into its SEO packages, helping dealerships appear in both AI-generated answers and traditional search results. By embedding GEO directly into existing strategies, dealerships can compete across both environments without separate investments.

Advanced strategies include llms.txt implementation, GEO-optimized schema, and GenAI-driven content creation—building on SEO foundations to increase discoverability and drive more traffic. Review management tactics have also been enhanced to inform positive brand sentiment in AI results.

Standalone GEO Delivers AI-First Visibility:

For dealerships working with another SEO provider or looking to accelerate AI search performance, L2T's standalone GEO offering provides a focused, scalable solution.

This package prioritizes LLM visibility through enhanced content strategies, prompt optimization, and competitive monitoring, helping dealerships appear more often in AI-generated answers, influence shopper decisions earlier, and stand out in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Ready to understand and improve how your dealership shows up in AI search? Connect with L2T to unlock your GEO strategy today.

SOURCE L2T