Inside L2T's Dashboard Upgrade: Consumer Reporting Meets AI Intelligence

Dealers boost marketing efficiency with agentic AI and full-funnel conversion visibility.

L2T is excited to introduce major upgrades to our Performance Dashboard.

EVANSTON, Ill., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights include Sam, our agentic AI that autonomously surfaces actionable insights to drive smarter marketing decisions for dealers. Plus, our new consumer journey reporting delivers a unified view of omni-channel performance, making it easy to see what's working and where real value is being driven. Together, these enhancements empower L2T and dealers to act faster and market more efficiently.

Performance Dashboard

Sam is built directly into each dashboard page, analyzing dealership data, L2T benchmarks, and market trends. Through automated pattern recognition and attribution modeling, Sam identifies performance drivers and flags opportunities. It then recommends targeted optimizations to improve ROI—reducing time spent on manual analysis and accelerating strategic execution.

Powered by AudiencePlus, our consumer journey reporting tracks performance and resolves consumer identities across channels, providing a complete view of the path to purchase. Dealers gain visibility into the highest-performing conversion journeys while identifying high-intent customers and activating rich, profile-level insights to drive personalized, high-impact outreach.

For dealers, the combination of journey-level visibility and Sam's agentic AI means less guesswork and faster action: "With these upgrades, dealers see the full picture of their marketing performance and know exactly how to boost conversions and improve ROI. The journey mapping connects every touchpoint to real revenue, and Sam helps turn that insight into clear actions that drive stronger results." - David Weisman, VP of Operations.

Additional enhancements to our Performance Dashboard include unique data visualizations, customizable layouts, and an AI-powered widget creation tool.

These capabilities turn guesswork into precision, empowering dealers to deploy budget where it drives maximum impact.

Ready to see it for yourself? Schedule a Performance Dashboard demo today.

About L2T

L2T brings more than 20 years of automotive digital experience to retailers. The company's proprietary AutoQuity™ technology powers a robust suite of digital products and stands as one of the premier digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Partnering with thousands of dealers, including the largest groups in the country, and 10 OEM-certified programs, L2T helps dealers build awareness, engage customers, and generate leads.

SOURCE L2T