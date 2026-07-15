L2T Adopts .ai Domain to Reflect AI-Powered Marketing Solutions for Dealerships

Updated website and email domains underscore L2T's latest capabilities.

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L2T, a leader in automotive marketing technology, has moved its website and email domains from l2tmedia.com to l2t.ai, signaling the company's evolution into an AI-native performance platform built for modern dealerships.

"We have invested in data-driven marketing solutions for two decades, and layering in artificial intelligence was the next phase of accelerating growth for our customers," said Co-Founder, Head of Operations, Liz Prior. "Pivoting our domain to .ai more accurately reflects our current platform and our commitment to advancing it with machine intelligence."

The AI Framework Powering One Connected Platform

Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Identity Resolution

L2T's AudiencePro CDP unifies dealer first-party data, marketing score intelligence, and shopper profiles, while using identity resolution to create a stronger foundation for campaign activation. With the ability to identify previously anonymous site visitors, dealers can build new high-value audiences and deliver 1:1 retargeting with more personalized messaging. From there, AudiencePro surfaces opportunities and activates clean, deployment-ready audiences across channels—all in one integrated interface.

Media Activation Technology

AutoQuity™ uses predictive models to identify and engage high-intent shoppers across all channels, driving greater marketing efficiency. Powered by real-time inventory and offer intelligence, dealerships can align advertising with the vehicles and incentives most likely to convert. Competitive inventory insights and market-based recommendations help uncover opportunities that translate into actionable decisions.

Generative AI and Creative Production

Generative AI creates personalized ad copy, image assets, and video creative tailored to each dealer's inventory, offers, seasonal trends, geo-targeted signals, and campaign goals. The result is a faster, smarter creative workflow that gives every dealer market-aware ads without slowing down production.

Performance Platform

L2T's agentic AI goes beyond reporting by bringing together campaign performance, inventory, and audience data into a unified intelligence layer. Sam, L2T's AI agent, works autonomously to monitor performance, synthesize insights, and recommend actions to drive better outcomes. By aligning marketing investments with inventory priorities and sales objectives, dealerships can optimize spend, react faster to market changes, and move from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making—all without manual analysis.

Expanding into AI Search

L2T is helping dealers improve visibility in AI-powered search environments, including ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews. The company recently launched Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategies and LLM reporting to drive dealership visibility in these increasingly popular search placements.

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About L2T

L2T brings more than 20 years of automotive digital experience to retailers. The company's proprietary AutoQuity™ technology powers a robust suite of digital products and stands as one of the premier digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Partnering with thousands of dealers, including the largest groups in the country, and 11 OEM-certified programs, L2T helps dealers build awareness, engage customers, and generate leads

SOURCE L2T